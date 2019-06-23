Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Agnes Thompson

Agnes Thompson Obituary
THOMPSON (Coleman), Agnes 80, of Springfield, passed away June 22, 2019. She was born in Coleman, KY on August 26, 1938 to the late Elijah and Stella (Blankenship) Coleman. She lovingly devoted her life to her family and will be deeply missed by everyone. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Rodney) Hickman and Karen (Richard) Barnhart of Springfield; her grandchildren, Dylan and Drew Hickman, and Sydnie Barnhart; one brother, Elijah (Jr.) Coleman; two sisters, Sadie Alexander and Susie Brinkman; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy in 2018; one sister, Gladys Downing; and three brothers, Joe B., Earnest, and Earsel. Per Agnes's request, there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Lawrenceville Church of God or Northminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 23, 2019
