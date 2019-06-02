|
TINNERMAN, Agnes "Tommie" May 26, 2019 - Stuart, FL 95, Native of Crookston, MN. by birth on Dec. 11, 1923 to Norwegian train dispatcher Tenus Thompson & wife Ella. During WWII she was a volunteer WAC, stationed in Seattle at Boeing Field as a driver for the Officer's Motor Pool, where she met Army Air-Corp 1st Lt. Elmer Tinnerman (Dayton, OH) and future husband of 64 yrs. Over those years they lived in Milwaukee, Dayton and 41 years in Stuart (Miles Grant), FL. They had 4 children. She was a loving mother, wife and friend to many. Survived by her 4 kids - John F. (Pompano Beach), William R. (St. Augustine), Sandra Brickley (Stuart), David J. (Ft. Lauderdale), and granddaughters Morgan Brickley, Kristen Tinnerman and grandson Trevor (TNT) Tinnerman.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019