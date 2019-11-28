|
|
WISE, Agnes Brown Graves Of Miamisburg, OH died Nov 23, 2019. Agnes was preceded in death by husband(s) Eugene Graves (1971) and Melvin Wise (2007). She is survived by her sons Bruce K Graves and Steven R (Barb) Graves; step daughters, Jackie Buckwalter(Joe), Terri Dunnington (Bret) and Cindy Sutter (Gary); grand/great grandchildren. Agnes was owner of Wise Screen Print and Post-Operative Nurse at Kettering Health Center. Visitation 35 pm Sat., Nov. 30th Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, KY. Graveside service Sun., Dec. 1st 2:00 pm, Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground, KY. Contributions to Hospice. Condolences to family at www.ritchieandpeach.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019