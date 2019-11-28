Home

Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
Agnes WISE
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Masonic Cemetery
Stamping Ground, KY
View Map
Agnes WISE Obituary
WISE, Agnes Brown Graves Of Miamisburg, OH died Nov 23, 2019. Agnes was preceded in death by husband(s) Eugene Graves (1971) and Melvin Wise (2007). She is survived by her sons Bruce K Graves and Steven R (Barb) Graves; step daughters, Jackie Buckwalter(Joe), Terri Dunnington (Bret) and Cindy Sutter (Gary); grand/great grandchildren. Agnes was owner of Wise Screen Print and Post-Operative Nurse at Kettering Health Center. Visitation 35 pm Sat., Nov. 30th Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, KY. Graveside service Sun., Dec. 1st 2:00 pm, Masonic Cemetery, Stamping Ground, KY. Contributions to Hospice. Condolences to family at www.ritchieandpeach.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019
