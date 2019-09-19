Home

BUTTS, Agness M. 92, of Enon, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born on November 22, 1926 in Flora, IL to the late Ray and Lucille (Thompson) Blackwell. Agness graduated from Louisville High School in 1944 before marrying the love of her life, George E. Butts, on March 14, 1946. They had a wonderful life together. Agness enjoyed being a homemaker, quilting, sewing and spending time with her beloved family. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and five brothers. Agness is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy & Darrell Davis of Tipp City; a son and daughter-in-law, Bruce & Mary Butts of Columbus; (siblings, Gladys Smith, Ella Ann Starkey, and Connie Lane); grandkids, Cheree, Teal, Jonathan, Amanda, Sarah & Melissa; great-grandkids, Rose, Tristan, Preston, Xander, Wesley, Bethany & Zoe. as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors who will miss her dearly. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. A viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, prior to the service, also in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the Butts family requested that donations be made in Agness's name to www.AdkinsFunerals.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 19, 2019
