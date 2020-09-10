1/1
Ahlontre FOSTER
2001 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ahlontre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOSTER, Ahlontre Malik "Tre" Age 19, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on May 13, 2001, in Springfield, the son of Douglas Crowley and Megan Foster. In addition to his loving parents, Tre is survived by his children, Carley Elizabeth Rose and Zakari Malik James White; his siblings, De-Anthony Crowley, Joe Thomson, Brock See, Kody Sickles, Kayden Sickles, Justin Silvers, Andria Elliott, Ke-Tavia Compton, Dominique Crowley, Abriana and Di-Nasty Foster-Crowley; grandparents, Barb and Brian Foster, Renita Petty and Gerald Robinson; special cousins, Charles Ingledue and Adrian Chilton, Jr.; God-parents, Kody and Heather Sickles; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. Tre had a smile that could brighten any room. He was a hardworking and devoted father who loved his family and was loved by everyone who knew him. Tre was a beautiful soul inside and out who will be deeply missed by the many lives he touched. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 12-2 p.m. with service beginning at 2p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Rev. Garfield Parker will be officiating. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
02:00 PM
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved