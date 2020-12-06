HUNT, Aida J. "Missy"
Age 73, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at her residence. Throughout her life, she was a caregiver, avid supporter and confidant for her children, grandchildren, parents, siblings and many others, who will remember her caring spirit and generous heart. She was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church, served as a teacher's assistant for students with disabilities at St. Peter School and in the Huber Heights City School District and was also an active community volunteer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elias & Ruth
Morcos; brother, John Morcos. Missy will be lovingly remembered by her beloved husband of 52 years; Bob E.; son, David (Becky) Hunt of Huber Heights; daughter, Michelle (Kelly)
Ammon of Beavercreek; sister, Annette (Tom) Schwab of Kettering; brothers, Rick (Liz) Morcos, Tony (Mindy Hamlin)
Morcos; sister-in-law, Nancy Morcos; grandchildren, Haylee, Emily, Ryan, Miranda & Bradley; and many other relatives & friends. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday,
December 8, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton
in Missy's memory.