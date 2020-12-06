1/1
Aida HUNT
HUNT, Aida J. "Missy"

Age 73, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at her residence. Throughout her life, she was a caregiver, avid supporter and confidant for her children, grandchildren, parents, siblings and many others, who will remember her caring spirit and generous heart. She was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church, served as a teacher's assistant for students with disabilities at St. Peter School and in the Huber Heights City School District and was also an active community volunteer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elias & Ruth

Morcos; brother, John Morcos. Missy will be lovingly remembered by her beloved husband of 52 years; Bob E.; son, David (Becky) Hunt of Huber Heights; daughter, Michelle (Kelly)

Ammon of Beavercreek; sister, Annette (Tom) Schwab of Kettering; brothers, Rick (Liz) Morcos, Tony (Mindy Hamlin)

Morcos; sister-in-law, Nancy Morcos; grandchildren, Haylee, Emily, Ryan, Miranda & Bradley; and many other relatives & friends. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday,

December 8, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Missy's memory.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
December 6, 2020
I knew Missy casually through St. Peter's Parish and always thought she was one of the sweetest and most caring people I had ever met. I am shocked and saddened by her passing. Her family will be in my prayers.
Mary Starry
Friend
