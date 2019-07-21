|
BRADY, Aileen B. Age 90, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 27, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill, with interment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the or State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville. Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019