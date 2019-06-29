GARRETT, Aileen Age 80, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at where she had been a patient for four days. She was born February 17, 1939 in Breathitt County, Kentucky and moved to Ohio in 1940. She was a homemaker and Pastor's wife. Aileen was a member of the Thompson Memorial Primitive Baptist Church of Franklin, Ohio. Preceding her in death were her parents, Cleveland and Eunice (Clemons) Back; her husband of 53 years, Elder Eddie K. Garrett in 2016; one step-daughter, Brenda Garrett; three brothers, James, Clyde and Alvin Back; and one sister, Madaline Back. She is survived by one brother, Arlie Back and wife Wanda; two sisters, Dorothy Donson and Janice Back; three step children, Eddie Garrett II, Steve Garrett and wife Paulette and Judy Jaster and husband Bob; many nieces; nephews; step grandchildren; extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Elder John Davenport officiating. Interment will be at Hickory Flat Cemetery, St. Clair Township in Butler County. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on June 29, 2019