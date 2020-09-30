1/1
AILEEN WYNN
WYNN (Iglehart), Aileen F. Age 94, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton on January 30, 1926, the daughter of Glen and Mae (Steele) Huston. She was a 1944 graduate of Hamilton High School. She married Jacque Iglehart in Hamilton on February 7, 1947, and he preceded her in death on May 28, 1975. She married Robert Wynn in Hamilton and he preceded her in death in 1996. Aileen had been employed at Black Clawson Foundry and Butler County Water Department, retiring in 1998. She was a member of Ross Community United Methodist Church. She was a golfer at the Elks, an avid Reds and Bengals fan and card player. She was very handy with arts and crafts, making clothes and toys. She is survived by her children, Linda (Mike) Ulreich, Hamilton and Bob (Valerie) Iglehart, Georgetown, Texas; grandchildren, Angela Roberts, Jay (Danielle) Iglehart and Jacquie Ulreich (William) Purcell; four great grandchildren, Bowie Roberts, Ralston Iglehart, Rowan Iglehart and Nola Purcell; and special friends, the Tompkins family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her brother, Myron Huston and her grandson, Matthew Roberts. Private family services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ross Community United Methodist Church, 2943 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
