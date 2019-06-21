Home

BLOOMFIELD, Aimee L. Bashore 44 of Dayton passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 11th 2019 in her apartment in Vandalia, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her Father Albert (Pete) Hollon and Mother Pamela L. Hollon as well as other family members. She is survived by her Daughter Jenna L. Bloomfield age 9, her boyfriend Scott Moore, her sister Candy M. Hollon, Brothers Brandon S. Hollon and Travis S. Hollon along with numerous other family members. Aimee was a caring and sensitive soul who will be missed dearly. Fly high sissy until we meet again RIP... Sunrise 10/31/1974 Sunset 06/11/2019
