Aimee RICHMOND M.D.
RICHMOND, MD, (Wriggins), Aimee Madeline 97, of Middletown OH, at Otterbein Lebanon OH, Born Feb 22, 1923, Newark NJ, to John Trevithic Wriggins and Madeline Esther Ellerman Wriggins. Survived by her children, L Daniel Richmond (Debbie), Julia M. Richmond and Eileen C. Richmond, six grandchildren; Jared Richmond; Anna (Leonard), Abraham (Geraldine), Martha (Bow), Ruth, and Elijah Doerfler, their father, Paul Doerfler, her great-grandson, Aurum (son of Martha and Bow). Aimee practiced family medicine in Middletown, OH, from 1963 2003. She was very devoted to her patients. Her book, Simply Nutrition was published in 2016. Funeral service with burial was held July 27, at the Beth Jacob Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Her family is deeply grateful for the support of Chabad of Dayton and asks that donations in her memory be made to them (chabaddayton.com). Job 19:25-26 "But I know that my Redeemer lives, that in the end he will rise on the dust; so that after my skin has been thus destroyed, then even without my flesh, I will see God."

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
