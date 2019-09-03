|
|
CASEBOLT, Airelle C. 29, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1989, in Piqua, Ohio. Airelle graduated from Springfield North High School in 2007, a year early because she was a gifted honors student. She was an amazing cook and had a fun goofy sense of humor. Airelle is survived by her special little guy, her son, Damion Harris, her mom and step-father, Deb and Virgil Harris, sister, Keaira M. Hartman, grandmother, Shirley Casebolt, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Scott Allen Wiley, grandparents, Madge and Bill Adams, and Dan Casebolt. A memorial celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark County, 1055 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505. Online expressions of sympathy maybe sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 3, 2019