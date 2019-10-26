|
|
MAHRAN, Alaina Ashley Age 21, of Troy and formerly of Englewood, passed away on October 21, 2019 at home. Alaina was born in Dayton on April 20, 1998 to Dr. Lewis and Michelle (McIlwaine) Mahran. In addition to her parents, Alaina is survived by her grandmother: Rhoda Mahran; siblings: Emily and Jacob; uncles: oward and Matthew Mahran; aunts: Jennifer McIlwaine and Jaci Elliot; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins. Alaina loved making friends, going out to eat, scoring goals at soccer and animals. She also loved watching movies, all things Disney, dancing and singing. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Please check www.bairdfuneralhome.com for location details. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Society of Dayton, 4801 Springfield St, Dayton, OH 45431, Special Olympics of Greater Dayton 3085 Woodman Drive, Suite 212, Kettering, Ohio 45420, North Dayton T.O.P. Soccer, c/o Amber Robinson, 115 Washington Rd, Troy, OH 45373, H.A.R.D. Acre Farm, 1536 North Hampton Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344 or Epilepsy Foundation Ohio, 11 W Monument Ave Suite 101, Dayton, OH 45402. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019