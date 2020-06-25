AUGUST, Alan M. Age 58, of Miami Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born September 11, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio, to Donald and Evelyn "Evie" (DeBrosse) August. Alan attended St. Helen's Elementary School and was a 1979 graduate of Stebbins High School. At the time of his death, he was an employee of the City of Moraine Street Dept. and was an active member of the Milton Athletic Club. Alan was preceded in death by his mother, Evie August, on March 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy (Eaglin) August; 2 daughters, Kaitlyn (Michael) Mihalik, Kelsey (Matt Emo) August; 2 granddaughters, Molly and Adelyn Mihalik. Alan is also survived by his father, Don August; sister, Lisa (David) Lindamood; brother, Glen (Amy) August; nieces and nephews, Eric and Kara Lindamood, Macy August, and Sami and Logan Zerkle; in-laws, Bill and Ramona Eaglin, brother-in-law John (Missy) Eaglin; and special aunts and uncle, Rosanne, Carol and Larry August; along with many relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2:00 pm until time of service at 4:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. with Fr. Ron Combs, of St. Henry Catholic Church. Social distancing and facial coverings are requested. To leave a special message for Alan's family please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.