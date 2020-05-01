|
COOPER, Alan Bock Alan Bock Cooper's last breath on earth was his first breath in heaven as he was greeted by his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Merle and Emma Cooper on February 10, 1930 and has resided at Linville Court at the Cascades for the last year. His achievements in service to others for most of his life are too many to name. But his greatest success was his unconditional love and devotion to God, family, and friends. Alan and his beloved wife Joan, had a 67 year love story. Besides his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Dr. Diane Cooper of Athens, GA, and Amy Cupples (Chris) of Greenville; a son, James Cooper (Stacy) of St Louis, MO; five grandchildren, Lauren Cupples, Michael Cooper, Kate Cooper, Will Cooper, and Caroline Cooper; and his brother, Gordon Cooper (Phyllis). The family cannot begin to express our gratitude and love to all the compassionate and dedicated staff who lovingly took care of our dear loved one. There are too many to name but those in Memory Care and Skilled Nursing know how much we care. We want to thank Bobby Owens who became Alan's friend and caregiver for over a year while he was home, as well as the Life Enrichment leaders who constantly brought joy and music into our lives. A celebration graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial gifts may be sent to Miracle Hill Ministries, PO Box 2546, Greenville, SC 29602; or to Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church 207 Mitchell Road, Greenville, SC 29615. Alan's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on his obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 1, 2020