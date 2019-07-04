|
|
GRAY Sr., Alan J. Age 63 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 at University Hospital. He was born February 18, 1956 in Hamilton, Ohio and was a 1975 graduate of Garfield High School, where he was involved in many sports and other activities. Alan was an avid golfer and especially loved spending time with his family and many friends. He was scheduled to be inducted into the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame in November. Alan is survived by his wife Charlotte Gray; 4 sons A. J. (Samantha) Gray, Jr., Micah (Sheri) Gray, Zack Gray, and Nathan Griffith; one daughter Brianna Griffith, and four grandchildren Ryen, Addysen, Cooper, and Gavin. Visitation 5-8 PM Monday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 9:00 AM Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Hill, officiating. Burial to follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.
Published in Journal-News on July 4, 2019