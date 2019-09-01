Home

HEYS, Alan L. Age 80 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Heys, in 2003. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Loran and Rose Heys, as well as 3 brothers and one sister. He is survived by four children: Brenda Jones (Homer Carter), Kim Chapman (James Vest), Alan Heys, Jr., and Daniel (Beth) Heys. Eight grandchildren survive him: Lisa (Jim), Amie, Alicia, Taylor, Aaron, Brandon, Jamie Lynn and Bradley (Lacie, Maisyn), as do 5 great grandchildren; Nathan (Chelcie), Jordan, Preston, Roark and Kylee, and 2 great-great grandchildren: Karter and Dallas. He is also survived by 2 brothers, John (Debra) Heys and Ed Heys; a sister, Darnella Abrams, and many dear friends. Alan was the proprietor of A&H Cement. He was a member of Spaulding Road Church of God and an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends may call at the Spaulding Road Church of God 1658 Spaulding Rd. on Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019 from 5-9 PM. Pastor Larry Thomas will officiate the funeral service at 11 AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the church. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Spaulding Road Church of God in Alan's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
