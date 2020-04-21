|
MEDEMA, Alan H. 82, formerly of Morrison, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant in Monroe, OH. He was born on September 26, 1937 in Morrison to Joseph V. & Frances Bush Medema. He attended the Green Valley Grade School and in 1955 he graduated from Morrison High School. On June 20, 1956 he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce I. Wierenga, at the United Methodist Church in Albany, IL. From 1956 1958 he served the National Guard unit from Rock Falls, IL. Alan engaged in farming, and he along with his father, Joe, fed cattle. They attended the Rock Island Livestock Auction almost every Monday, both buying and selling cattle. He and Joyce lived on the home place west of Morrison for 63 years of their marriage; he retired after 49 years of farming. Alan was a member of the Ebenezer Reformed Church of Morrison, the Whiteside County Farm Bureau and Duck's Unlimited. He enjoyed going top auctions, antiquing and gardening (after retiring from farming). He especially enjoyed taking monthly trips to Ohio to spend cherished time with his grandsons, Ben and Bart. He was a fun and generous grandfather, and loved letting the boys drive his pickup down the farm lane when they were youngsters. Survivors include his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Lori Mays of Middletown; two grandsons, Benjamin and Bartholomew Mays both of Middletown, OH; a sister-in-law, Paula Custer of Morrison. Also surviving is a niece, Monica Custer Newmann of Prospect Heights, IL, whom he thought of as a granddaughter; an aunt, Marian Houzenga of Morrison and some cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joel Medema; two brothers-in-law, Darrell and Loren Wierenga. A private family graveside service will be held at North Monroe Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Parkinson Disease Association and Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison. Donations may be sent to the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home at 404 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, IL 61270; they will forward them to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2020