SHANER, Alanene Age 88, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at Oakwood Village. She was born September 23rd, 1930 in Sandy Hook, Kentucky the daughter of Charles O. and Grace K. (Gullett) Gilliam. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Alanene enjoyed writing poetry, arts & crafts, and sewing. She volunteered her time for many years making pillows to give to cancer patients. She was an avid bird watcher and loved spending time outside. One of her pastimes was collecting Barbie Dolls, Precious Moments and Fenton glass baskets. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Reeder of Springfield; a son, Mike Shaner of South Carolina; three grandchildren: Shawn Reeder and Rodney Reeder, both of Columbus and Heather Shaner of South Carolina; a brother, Clay (Marie) Gilliam of Cincinnati; six sisters: Virginia Conley of Englewood, Jane (Ralph) Lorenz of Longview TX, Vivian Eakin of Irvine CA, Opal (Larry) Myers of New Salisbury IN, Evelyn Dunham of Bethel and June (Terry) Waters of Bethel; a special friend, Alice Stinger of Marion IN, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jack Osterday and Donald Shaner; two infant sons: Kenneth and David Osterday; three brothers: Franklin Gilliam, Bobby Gilliam and Earl Gilliam; a sister, Poleen Conley, and a close friend, Alberta Reeder. A celebration of her life will be Monday, June 10th at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend James Stinger officiating at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary