ALBERT ANDERSON Sr.
ANDERSON, Sr., Albert Richard "Dick" Age 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on September 24, 2020. He was born in Springfield on May 21, 1933, to the late Albert and Isabelle Anderson. Dick proudly served his county in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later worked in construction for many years until his retirement. He is survived by a son, Richard (Karlene) Anderson of St. Paris; daughter, Patricia Rife both of Springfield; fourteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; special great-grandchild, Mya Morgan; many great-great granddaughter; and many other family members and friends. Dick was preceded in death by two daughters, Belinda and Debbie Anderson; son, Doug Anderson; granddaughter, Laura Morgan; grandsons, Jeff Rife and Joshua Anderson. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
