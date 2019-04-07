|
|
CASON, Albert Earl "Fugie" 48, of Springfield, passed away April 3, 2019. He was born June 10, 1970 in Fort Rucker, Alabama, the son of Chester Earl and Pamala Sue (Harphant) Cason. Mr. Cason enjoyed all things outdoors such as fishing, hiking, camping. He also enjoyed working on cars and going to demolition derbies. Survivors include his loving wife; Geraldine (Beechler) Cason, two children; Ashley Cason and Shanda Cason (Trevor Hatfield), Springfield, 14 grandchildren; Jordan, Cameron, Jayvion, Zaedon, Christiana, Makyla, Akira, Mealeah, Kayla, Isabella, Junior, Eleccsys, Lakotta and Xzayvian, his father; Chester Cason, Springfield, one brother; Chester Cason, Springfield, one sister; Brandy Cason (Michael Hall) South Charleston and one nephew; Liam Hall. He was preceded in death by his mother. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Clifton Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 7, 2019