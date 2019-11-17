|
ENZ, Albert "Bunk" Of Monroe, passed away on Friday November 15, 2019, at his home. Al was born on April 27, 1934 in Middletown, Ohio to William and Delma (Jay) Enz. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1952. On November 20, 1954, he married the former Mary Ann Helsinger in Liberty, Indiana. Al owned and operated Johnson & Enz Masonry Construction with Bill Johnson for over 30 years. He retired in 1985 and wintered in Lake Wales, Florida where he enjoyed endless days on the water fishing with his friends. He was the best storyteller, fisherman, Dad and Grandpa you would ever know. The life he shared with his wife, Mary, for 65 years is a testament to his love and dedication. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Helsinger) Enz; his children, Cindy Thomas, Lisa (Terry) Miller, Mark Enz, Jennifer (John) MacDonald; son-in-law, Phil Kakaris; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Debbie Kakaris; brothers, Bill Enz and Gary Enz; and sister-in-law, Betty. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Community Christ Church, 2424 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, with Bill Helsinger officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Mound Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Galilean Children's Home, 712 S. Fork Church Road, Liberty, KY 42539.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 17, 2019