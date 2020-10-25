1/1
Albert GILBERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILBERT, Albert Earl "Al"

Albert Earl Gilbert "Al" passed away on 21 Oct 20. He was born in Bath Twp. (now Fairborn), OH, on 19 Sept. 1928. The son of Albert and Bea Gilbert (Veatch) Al is

preceded in death by his

Father and Mother, wife of 63 years Joan, brother Roger, and sister Dorothy. He is survived by sons Roger (Carolle), Glenn (Theresa), daughter Alison, and seven grandchildren: Zachary, Lauren, Rachel, Grant, Laura, Cooper, and Amber.

He attended Bath Exempted Village School (Fairborn) and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Al served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Coral Sea. He graduated from Wilmington College with a B.S. in Education and a Master's Degree in Counseling from Central State University. He was a teacher and counselor in the Fairborn schools for 30 years. Al was also a member of the Fairborn Jay-Cees and belonged to the Enon United Methodist Church, and the Masonic Lodge in Fairborn. Al enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, and spending time with his family.

Due to Covid there will be a private service for immediate family. A public celebration of Al's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved