HANNER, Albert Richard Age 91, formerly of Centerville, Ohio passed away in his current home in Port Orange, FL on October 22, 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was born in 1928 to Almedia and Carl Hanner in Ashland, KY. He attended Boyd County High School in KY. As a child of 15 he left home and worked in Pittsburgh steel mills and Baltimore shipyards by using creative documents that stated he was 18. In 1949, Albert met and later married, Hazel (Sparks), his wife of 68 years. He joined the Dayton Police Department in 1952 and retired in 1982 after 30 years of honorable service. His assignments as a Detective included Vice, Homicide, and Burglary Squads. He owned Al Hanner Home and Office Improvement for decades and was a real estate developer and investor. Al was a member of various Fraternal, Motorcycling, and Golf organizations. Al started golfing at age 44, became City of Dayton Employee League Champ, had three holes in one, and at one time a handicap of 3. At age 71 he gave up golf for motorcycling. He loved to ride tens of thousands of miles per year on 2 wheels until he was 84. He chose to quit riding to take care of his beautiful wife who was stricken with alzheimers. Albert traveled around the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe with family and enjoyed fishing the Keys, the Great Lakes, and Canada. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Hazel Martyne Hanner (Sparks); brothers, Carl Jr. and Jesse Hanner. Albert is survived by children, Suzette Hanner and Phillip (Lucy) Hanner; grandchildren, Michael Logsdon, Jill Garrett, and Ava Hanner; great grandchildren, Ross Garrett, Brooke Garrett, and Josie Garrett. Albert lived independently until the end. He was known to be courageous, hardworking, and adventurous. He valued honesty and justice for everyone. His devotion and sacrifice for many years to his ailing wife was a lesson on the definition of true love. Family will greet friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 26 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm followed by burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the hospice of your choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019