Albert HOLBROOK Jr.

Albert HOLBROOK Jr. Obituary
HOLBROOK, Jr., Albert 73, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ohio's . Albert retired from U.S.A.F. and as Customer Service Engineer at Emerson Electric. Celebration of Life Service, including Military Honors, will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Albert's memory to , or the . Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Extended obituary is available at www.reislegacycenter.com, where words of encouragement may be shared.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
