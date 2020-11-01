1/1
Albert HOLLIS
HOLLIS, Albert F.

Passed away October 25, 2020, in Vandalia, OH. He was born in Dayton, OH, on August 24, 1927, to the late Anna and Charles Hollis and is preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and Charles, and his wife, Ida. Al was a World War II Vet in the US Army Air Corp, and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 9582. He retired from the City of Dayton as the Maintenance Supervisor of the

Dayton Airports. He was a hard-working man who loved

being with his family, repairing, and tinkering. He will be

terribly missed by family and friends. Al leaves behind four children: Beverly (Richard) Dabbelt, Carl (Sharon) Crawford, Michael Hollis (Keith Yocum), and Patricia (Duane) Deal; 5 grandchildren: Jim and Bob Dabbelt, Aaron (Jennifer) Deal, Amber (Tim) Thomas, and Stephanie Schultz; 10 great-grandchildren: Montana Dabbelt; Jenna, Alanna, Eli and

Jessica Deal; Abbey, Andy and Anna Thomas; and Cody and Connor Schultz. Private services will be held at a later date with interment in Dayton National Cemetery. Morton &

Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Albert to the Miami Valley Down Syndrome

Association, 8448 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
