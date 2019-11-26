|
LIPOVSKY, Albert C. Age 89 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born January 11, 1930 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Paul and Amelia Lipovsky. Albert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a supervisor at Chrysler retiring after 41 years. He also worked at the Dayton Daily News as a side job for many years. Albert was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame at Kiser H.S. and was known as the "Mighty Mite" and the "Little Giant". Albert was a former member of the American-Czechoslovakian Club and the Dayton Umpires Association. He was a member of the Huber Heights First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Thelma Lipovsky; great grandson, Isaiah; and siblings, Joseph, Walter, Paul, John, Ilka Barger and Amelia Lipovsky. Albert will be missed by his loving children, Timothy (Kay) Lipovsky, Kimberly (Charles) Dennis, Kevin (Susan) Lipovsky and Lisa (Nic) Gold; ten grandchildren, Tricia (John), Taylor (Angie), Christina (Josh), Emily (Nick), Robert, Lauren (Joey), Amelia, Rachel, Sidney and Dakota; eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Charlie, Landon, Ava, Connor, Evan, Vivienne and Madeleine; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Huber Heights First Baptist Church, 5875 Shull Rd, Huber Heights, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Pastor Robert Hooker, officiating. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Albert's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Albert of a condolence to his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019