Albert MILLER
1965 - 2020
MILLER, Albert Wayne

Albert Wayne Miller, 55, of

Columbus, passed away November 1, 2020. He was born March 13, 1965, in Georgetown, Ohio, son of Albert Wheeler and Alma Fern (Fryman) Miller. Albert was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Precision Machinist at Capital Spring in Columbus. He enjoyed fishing and sports.

Survivors include two children, Ashley (Brandon) McClanahan of Mechanicsburg and Albert Waylon (Stephanie) Miller, Sr. of Urbana; grandchildren, Makayla, Elijah, Payton McClanahan, Layla, and Albert Miller, Jr; wife, Kelly Jo (Vance) Miller; sister, Cathy (Randy) Grizzle; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Sharon Moon; brother, Mark Miller; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm

Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Albert's life will immediately follow at VFW Post 3660, 2741Columbus Ave., Springfield. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com



Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
VFW Post 3660
