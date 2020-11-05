Albert Wayne Miller, 55, ofColumbus, passed away November 1, 2020. He was born March 13, 1965, in Georgetown, Ohio, son of Albert Wheeler and Alma Fern (Fryman) Miller. Albert was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Precision Machinist at Capital Spring in Columbus. He enjoyed fishing and sports.Survivors include two children, Ashley (Brandon) McClanahan of Mechanicsburg and Albert Waylon (Stephanie) Miller, Sr. of Urbana; grandchildren, Makayla, Elijah, Payton McClanahan, Layla, and Albert Miller, Jr; wife, Kelly Jo (Vance) Miller; sister, Cathy (Randy) Grizzle; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Sharon Moon; brother, Mark Miller; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pmSaturday in theA celebration of Albert's life will immediately follow at VFW Post 3660, 2741Columbus Ave., Springfield. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com