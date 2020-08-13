Albert WOLF

WOLF, Albert E. Age 83, of Dayton, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Al's mother abandoned him in a Philadelphia hospital where he was born 83 years ago. Allen and Amelia Wolf adopted him two years later and raised him in backwoods Pennsylvania, where they were the last family to get rid of their outhouse. His father thought Al would make a terrific barber, but he decided to join the Navy instead. Al later caught the eye of his future wife, Malinda at a YMCA dance in Harrisburg, PA. Their parents thought marriage was a terrible idea, but Al and Malinda proved them wrong for the next 55 years. Al worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base while they raised two children, Mindy and Allen. Al discovered how much God loved him in the early nineties when he surrendered his life to Jesus. He passionately advocated for expanding rail service in the US and taking care of the environment. Al was "green" when most people thought that was just a color. He became a volunteer docent at the Dayton Peace Museum and had fostered a long love for Tastykakes and Dewey's Pizza. His family expanded when Al discovered his biological half-brother, Jim Fitzgerald, and half-sisters, Alma and Cass, the day after his 82nd birthday. In the final year of his life, he battled cancer with the skills of a former Navy warrant officer. His is survived by his wife, Malinda; his children, Mindy and Allen; six grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. While he entered the world as an orphan, he left it as a child of God. The family held a private service at Woodland Cemetery. To honor his memory, please donate to the Rail Passengers Association. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave.



