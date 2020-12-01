1/1
Alberta COMBS
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
COMBS, Alberta "Bert"

Age 93, of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on

Saturday, November 28, 2020. Alberta was born in Mt.

Carmel, Indiana, on May 4, 1927, to Ernie Eucks and Helen R. (Mitchell) Eucks. She married Raymond Combs in Liberty,

Indiana, and he preceded her in death. Alberta retired from Albers Super Market after working there for over 30 years. She was an avid NHRA fan, sports fan, and loved being around people.

Alberta is survived by her children, Alvin Combs, Raymond E. Combs, Robert Combs, Gregory Combs, Penny Thomas; a

devoted son-in-law, Larry Thomas; a very good friend, Gary Andrews; her grandchildren, Tracy, Kim, Kristy, Michelle, Laci, Greg Jr., Branden, Molly; numerous great-grandchildren;

several great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Billy Eucks. Alberta was preceded in death by her parents Ernie and Helen Eucks; one daughter, Sherrie Kaye Combs; and her

siblings, Harold Eucks, Joe Eucks, Marlene Eucks.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday,

December 3, 2020, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick

Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com.

Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
