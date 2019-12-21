|
|
ENGLE, Alberta 87, of Springfield, OH passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Hearth and Home El Camino surrounded by family. She was born November 22, 1932 in Combs, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ed and Srena (Bush) Caudill. On December 21, 1950 in Combs, KY she married Alex Engle. They were married for 66 years until his passing in 2017. Together they ran Engle Furniture Store in Springfield, OH for over 30 years. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda & David Hayes and Regina & Richard Rollins of Springfield, Ohio; seven grandchildren with whom loved her dearly, Tina (Hayes) & David Cowan, Tim & April Hayes, Katie (Hayes) & Justin Kline, Alexandra Rollins, Nicholas Rollins, Christine Rollins and Richard Rollins; three great-grandchildren, Lizzy and Josh Hayes & Hadlee Kline. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex in 2017, sisters and brothers in law Hazel and Logan Banks and Juanita and Pearl Fields, half brothers and sisters, Berthie, Ernest, Madaline and Luther. The family would like thank Dr. Ahern from and all the staff at Hearth and Home for their care and support. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Sunday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Alberta will then be transported to Hazard, Kentucky for funeral and burial. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, Hazard, KY with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in Engle Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 21, 2019