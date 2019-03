HOCKER, Evangelist Alberta Lee Went home to glory at the age of 92 on February 26, 2019 at Springfield Medical Center in Springfield Ohio. She was born on November 14, 1926 in Wellsburg West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband Randal Earnest Hocker, her parents, Samuel and Mary Howard, 8 Siblings, and 3 children. She is survived by 5 children Reverand Frank (Marilyn) Hocker, Alberta Williams, Kathleen Cox, Luvinia Hocker, Kenneth Hocker, 17 Grandchildren Frederick (Tammy) Hocker, DeandreaHocker, Denise (Christopher) Person, Christine Williams, Frank Jr. (Holly) Hocker, Anthony Hocker, Anthony (Charlotte) Williams, Randall Jr (Veronica)Hocker, Rondell Hocker, Verlisa Cox, Toya (Raymond) Jones, Shena Hocker, Keya Hocker, Wynona Hocker, Dante (Jody) Hocker, David Hocker,Darral Hocker, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Mother Hocker was a loving mother and dedicated wife. She served faithfully in the church ministry as Sunday school teacher, custodian, choir member, soloist, vacation bible school teacher, missionary, cook and counselor. She attended Pentacostal Assembiles of the world councils, conventions, and was a dedicated church member wherever she resided. She enjoyed traveling, spreading the gospel and reading the Bible and studying God's word, were two of her greatest passions. Although she will be missed by family and friends we know that she is rejoicing and praising her Lord and Savior in Heaven. Service will be held on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at South Bellaire United Methodist Church 23rd & Belmont St, Bellaire, Ohio. Visitating will be 12noon until time of service which will be at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Mother Alberta Hockers memory to Shiloh Temple, 117 First Street Bridgeport, Ohio 43912 and El Bethel Temple 2049 Clifton Avenue in Springfield, Ohio 45506 Arrangements entrusted to Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary