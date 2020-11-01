1/1
Alberta LONG
1939 - 2020
LONG, Alberta Dandilus

Affectionately known as Mrs. Alberta (Bertie) completed her journey unexpectedly and went to be with Our Lord and Savior, on October 21, 2020. She was born in Topeka,

Kansas, on May 30th 1939. She retired from Armark Food

Service (formerly Frigidaire) for more than 20 years of service. She was a devoted member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, faithfully serving on the usher board for many years. Mrs. Alberta enjoyed cooking and watching her cooking shows and spending time with her grandkids. As well as Gospel and Smooth Jazz. She is preceded in death by her devoted Husband Paul Long, Parents: Harry and Mildred Elizabeth Porter, siblings. She leaves to cherish her memories: Sister Joyce, Daughters Cheryl R. Cole, Deborah K. Long, Son: Paul R. Long, Sr. Grandchildren: Brenda N. Long, Michael D. Long, Enaysia Cole, Eric Cole, Paul R Long Jr, DeMeia T Long, Dorian R. Wade, Ryan C. Moore, and Desiree J. Long, great-grandchildren and a host of family members and friends. Walk Through Visitation 10-11 AM, Tuesday,

November 3rd at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Private Family Services and Private

Interment at Dayton National Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
