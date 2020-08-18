1/
Alberta MOORE-SMITH
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE-SMITH, Alberta Jean 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away quietly at the home of her daughter, on August 13, 2020, in Cookeville, Tennessee. Alberta (Bertie) was born Aug. 19, 1926, in Dayton, OH, to the late Tom and Anna Mae Eversole. She is survived by daughters, Dolores Loxley of Jamestown, OH, and Pamela Jernigan of Cookeville TN, and son-in-law, Donald Jernigan of Cookeville, TN. Marcia Loomis of Centennial, CO, Doug Smith of Greenville, OH, and Rick (Linda) Smith of Dayton, OH. Grandchildren, Timothy (Jackie) Loxley of Cresson, PA, Tawyna (Dan) Pruitt of Jamestown, OH, Erin (Jay) Shuster of Dayton, OH, Christian (Reyne) Moore of West Chester, OH, Donna (Mike) McKnight of Franklin, OH, Donald (Betty) Jernigan II of Dayton, OH, Thomas (Neisha) Jernigan of Dayton, OH, Jennifer (Dwight) Phillips of Cookeville, TN, Jason (Kayla) Jernigan of Cookeville, TN, and Jamie Clouse of Cookeville, TN. Jessica Loomis of Littleton, CO, Christopher (Jessica) Loomis of Menomee Falls, WI, and David Loomis of Brighton, CO. She had 26 great- grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by first husband, Harvey A. Moore, second husband, Frank W. Smith, son, Michael Moore, daughter-in-law, Bonnie Moore, and son-in-law, Larry Loxley. Son, Christopher Smith, son-in-law, Andrew Loomis, and granddaughter, Samantha Smith. Sisters, Loretta Stevenson, Polly Pearcy, Florence Knight. Nephews, Tommy Purks and Ken Tressler. She was the very proud matriarch of five generations. Worked as a bookkeeper for W. T. Grant's, Maxam's, and Rinks Department Stores. Enjoyed traveling cross-country with husband, Frank in their motor home with their dogs. She was a lifelong member of Parkview Church of the Nazarene of Kettering, OH. A member and past matron of The Order of the Eastern Star Beaver Valley Chapter #570. Loving, adopted "mom" of nieces, Sheryol Miller and Susan Opas and nephew, Harry Stevenson. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road on Thursday evening Aug. 20, from 5 p.m. 8 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service at 7:30 p.m. and Friday morning Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Justice officiating. Interment will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Alberta's grandsons will be serving as the pallbearers. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Service
07:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved