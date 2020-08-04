1/
Alberta ROWLAND
1927 - 2020
ROWLAND, Alberta L. Age 92, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born September 19, 1927, in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Walter & Lena (Neal) Doerner. Preceded in death by her husband, George Rowland; son, George P. Rowland and numerous brothers and sisters. Alberta is survived by 4 sons, Bill Rowland (Karen), Robert Staton (Linda), Steve Rowland & Jesse Rowland (Donna Back); along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, August 5, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 11:00 am until time of service.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
11:00 AM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
AUG
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
AUG
5
Interment
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
