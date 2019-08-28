Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albertha DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albertha DAVIS


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albertha DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS, Albertha Age 95, of Dayton, departed this world August 21, 2019. Born January 17, 1924 in Rosenburg, TX to the late Marcellus and Willie Mae (North) Brown and a resident of Dayton since 1980. She was a faithful member of Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church until her illness. Preceded in death by husband, James D. Davis. She leaves to mourn her death and cherish her memories, her daughter, Doris J. (Lorenza) Jenkins; grandchildren, Leonard W. (Sonja) and Sherry R. Jenkins, Angela N. (Ezra) Thomas; great grandchildren, Nadia R. Jenkins, Lorenzo A. Lewis, Gabriella N. Thomas; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, August 30, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now