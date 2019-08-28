|
DAVIS, Albertha Age 95, of Dayton, departed this world August 21, 2019. Born January 17, 1924 in Rosenburg, TX to the late Marcellus and Willie Mae (North) Brown and a resident of Dayton since 1980. She was a faithful member of Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church until her illness. Preceded in death by husband, James D. Davis. She leaves to mourn her death and cherish her memories, her daughter, Doris J. (Lorenza) Jenkins; grandchildren, Leonard W. (Sonja) and Sherry R. Jenkins, Angela N. (Ezra) Thomas; great grandchildren, Nadia R. Jenkins, Lorenzo A. Lewis, Gabriella N. Thomas; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, August 30, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019