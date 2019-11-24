|
WILLIAMS (Holkema), Albertha I. 86, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born April 20, 1933 in Clark County, Ohio. Albertha had worked as Head Cashier at Ontario Department Store until they closed, and she was a fraternity House Mother at Wittenberg University. Survivors include three children, John L. (Janet) Rice, Randi R. Sheppeard, all of Springfield, Steven L. Rice of S. Charleston; grandchildren, Jeffrey L. Rice, Jason (Corrie) Sheppeard, Matthew Sheppeard, Joshua (Amy) Rice, Stephanie Kieffer, Jamie (Mike) Bourquin, Jacob (Lyndsie) Rice; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann (Doug) Kieffer of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sheila (Saunders) Woods; father, Lewis Holkema; son, Anthony Rice; grandson, Sean Rice; and brothers, Arthur and Albert Holkema. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 24, 2019