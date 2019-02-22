BUSH, Jr., Dr. Alden J. "A.J." Age 103, of Dayton, passed away 02/19/19. A.J. was born January 6, 1916 in Columbus, OH. He was the son of the late Dr. Alden Bush, Sr. and Mary Joyce Bush. A.J. was also preceded in death by his brother, Peter Bush; sisters, Frances Elliott, Mary Louise Jones and many other family members. In 1942 he married Marty Dakin of Lebanon, OH. Marty had just graduated from Miami University in Oxford, OH and they enjoyed 76 years together. In addition to Marty, A.J. is survived by three children; son Steve of Minneapolis, (Betty), daughter Susan Kelly (Bob) of Amelia Island, FL, daughter Kay Taylor (Tom) of Centerville, grandson Ben Taylor of Dayton, granddaughter Stephanie Dunkle (Matt) of Springboro and two great grandchildren, Taylor and Elise Dunkle of Springboro. Dr. Bush graduated from Columbus North High School in 1934 where he was captain of the football team. In 1938 A.J. received his BA from Ohio State University. In 1945 he earned his DDS degree followed by his certificate of Orthodontics in 1955. While studying for his general dentistry degree, A.J. joined the Navy. Upon graduation, he was called to active duty as a Naval Reserve Dental Officer during WW2, stationed at the Naval Operating Base at Norfolk, Virginia. During the Korean conflict, A.J. was recalled to active duty, stationed at Camp Pendleton Marine Base at Oceanside, California. Following that tour of duty, he returned to Dayton, built his office building on Park Avenue in Oakwood, set up his orthodontic practice and practiced until he retired in 1985 at the age of 70. A.J. was a member of both Beta Theta Pi social fraternity and Delta Sigma Delta dental fraternity at OSU. He was a past president of the Dayton Ohio Dental Society and The American Dental Association, a member of The Great Lakes, American and Ohio Associations of Orthodontists, past president of Dayton Rotary Club, director and president of the Delta Dental Association of Ohio and served on the Oakwood Board of Health. Over the course of A.J.'s life, he spent many vacations fly fishing and riding horses in the Bad Lands of Wyoming. Practically growing up on OSU campus and watching the construction of OSU stadium, A.J. was a Buckeye through and through and attended every Ohio State football game until his health no longer permitted. He was an exceptional woodworker and made many pieces of fine furniture over the years. A.J. was an active member of the Moraine Country Club for over 60 years where he played thousands of rounds of golf with his family and friends. Family will greet friends from 9:30-11:00am on Monday, February 25 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering, with a service to follow at 11. Burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary