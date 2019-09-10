|
LOVELESS, Alene Age 78 of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on May 4, 1941 in Morris Fork, KY, the daughter of the late Floyd & Dora (Turner) Cornett. Preceded in death by her son Kevin Loveless, 2 brothers Brown & Lawrence Cornett, 5 sisters Haney Riley, Flossie Boxie, Cleda Rose Miller, Polly Gay & Helen Cornett. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years (high school sweetheart) Jerry D. Loveless, Sr., 2 sons Darrol Loveless, Jr., Doug Loveless (Catherine), daughter Regina Taylor (Paul), brother Sam Cornett (Mildred), sister-in-law Pauline Cornett, 6 grandchildren Dougie Loveless (Carmin), Megan Edwards (Chris), Josh Walsh (Miranda), Amber Crane (Trey), Amanda Lunsford ( Jeremy Reed), and Kyle Taylor, 8 great grandchildren, special niece & nephew Darlene Back & Larry Gay, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Dalton Funeral Home, (Corner of Weaver Rd., & St. Rte. 4), Germantown with Rick Cornett officiating. Burial Germantown Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (2 hours prior to service) at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund in Mrs. Loveless's memory. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Miami Valley Hosptial ICU for their care of Alene. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019