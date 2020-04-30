|
|
RHYAN, Alesha Marie 30, of Dayton, passed away April 26, 2020. She was born February 2, 1990 in Amherst, Ohio, the daughter of Keith Simons and Mollie (Miniard) (Simons) Baughman. Alesha enjoyed baking cakes and spending time with her loving family. She had been employed at Assurant. Survivors include her husband; Christopher T. Rhyan, one son; Robert Lee Schielke, her mother; Mollie (Brian) Baughman, siblings; Cindy Barnes, Jennifer Simons, Keith (Hollie) Simons Jr., stepsister; Tabby Harris and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; Keith Simons, a brother; Michael Simons and a nephew; Caleb Kinman. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 30, 2020