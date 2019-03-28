Home

Aleta J. HAIRSTON

HAIRSTON, Aleta J. Age 68 of Dayton, departed this life March 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, March 30, 2019 at ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, 1684 Earlham Dr., with Reverend Dr. Rockney Carter, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be held 2:30 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019
