1/1
Aleta Tolliver
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aleta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOLLIVER, Aleta Jean "AJ" Devoted mother and grandma, age 86, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 20, 1934. She was a manufacturer and owner at KY Industries, until she retired in 2018. AJ is survived by her 3 daughters, Carla Eberwein, Joey Stafford, & Sheila Corbin, along with many beloved family members and friends. A walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood, OH). AJ's service will begin at 12:00 pm with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Online Condolences can be made to the family at KindredFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Service
12:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Burial
Woodland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved