BENNETT, Alex William Age 88 of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born in Indiana, PA on February 15, 1931 to the late Harry Sr. and Mildred Bennett. Also preceded in death by brothers Robert Bennett, Elmer Bennett, and sisters Vivian Forest and Jean McCormick. Alex is survived by his wife of 66 years Alice (Berringer), children Jan (Bill) Bennett Phipps, Dennis (Kathleen), Daniel (Chris), grandchildren Emily Bennett, Mary Elizabeth (Luke) Bohardt, Dennis Bennett Jr., Andrew Bennett, Christopher Bennett, sisters Verla Anderson and Mildred Forrest, brother Harry (Kathy) Bennett, and numerous nieces and nephews. Alex was a Korean War Navy Veteran who was one of 12 survivors on the Minesweeper USS Magpie that was destroyed by an enemy mine during the Korean Conflict. He was a long time Electronic Warfare Engineer who began his career at Systems Research Laboratories in 1962. Alex led many Department of Defense programs that supported our men and women in the Armed Forces. He was a longtime Amateur Baseball Umpire in the Dayton area and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Dayton Amateur Baseball Umpires' Association. He was a member of the Association of Old Crows. He was a beloved longtime fan of his Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 pm 7 pm on Friday, January 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020