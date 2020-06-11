ALEX DEMARCO
1935 - 2020
DeMARCO, Alex V. Age 84, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Englewood Grace Brethren Village. Alex was born July 9, 1935, in Paterson, New Jersey to the late Virgilio & Rose (Maletta) DeMarco. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and William. Alex practiced law in Vandalia for fifty years. During that time he also served as the Vandalia Law Director and as the City Prosecutor. He graduated from Passaic Valley High School in Passaic, New Jersey, and the Ohio Northern College of Law, in 1961, with highest academic honors. He was a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Dayton Bar Association, and the Vandalia-Butler Lions Club. Alex is survived by his loving wife of the past 62 years, Phyllis Ann (Davidson) DeMarco; daughter, Melissa DeMarco (Dennis Zander); son, Greg DeMarco (Cathy); and grandson, Justin Lowe. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no public visitation. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Twp. Chaplain David Nelson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made, in memory of Alex, to The Hospice of Dayton. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Polk Grove Cemetery
