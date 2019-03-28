|
ANKLAN, Alexander Age 31, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Alex was Pastor of St. Johns Lutheran Church, Millheim, PA and Salem Lutheran Church in Aaronsburg, PA. Alexander graduated from Fairmont High School Class of 2005 in Kettering, OH, Wright State University and Trinity Lutheran Seminary. He loved spending time hiking with his wife, being outdoors and game nights with friends. Survived by loving wife of 3 1/2 years Erica Partridge, parents Steve and Christine Anklan of Kettering, OH, brother Matthew (LeAnne) Anklan, sister Stephanie (Joe) Taylor, in-laws Ted and Margie Partridge, brother-in-law Will Partridge, grandparents Charles and Michelle Dahle, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Family will receive friends Saturday 1-3 pm at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 3500 Main St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a Celebration of Life service will follow at 3 pm with Bishop Michael Rhyne and Pastor Emlyn Ott officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct., Hilliard, OH 43026 or , . Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019