BRASWELL, Alexander Michael "Alex" Born April 19, 2001 Departed this life on March 20, 2020 as the result of an auto accident. Adopted from Russia at age 3 in June of 2004. He graduated from Hamilton High School early in his senior year of 2019. He played football for Hamilton Little Blue and then for Hamilton High School during his sophomore year as an offensive lineman. He also played for Hamilton High's marching band, playing both clarinet and saxophone. He was employed by MCC Multicolor Printing Company while he waited to become old enough to enroll in the police academy at Butler Tech. He leaves behind his grieving parents, Kevin and Carole Braswell, a younger brother Max Braswell, two sisters Ella and Irina Moore, and an older brother who remains in Russia. He is also survived by Grandpa Tom Eckle. He was preceded in death by his paternal Grandmother Alberta Eckle and Grandpa Ray Braswell, also his maternal Grandmother Easter Magnuson. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 18, 2020