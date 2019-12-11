|
GOUNARIS, Alexander J. Age 81, of Oakwood, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of the Dayton area, having been born June 25, 1938 at St. Ann's Hospital. He attended Fairview High School, class of 1956, Northwestern University where he played football under Coach Ara Parseghian, and The Ohio State University, class of 1964, where he lettered in track and field. He received his M.S. at the University of Dayton. Alex served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Cold War Germany. For 33 years, Alex taught high school social studies in the Dayton City Schools system. He coached track and field and football for Fairview, Kiser, and Oakwood High Schools, and was a positive influence both in the classroom and on the playing fields. Alex was a lifelong member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, serving as a Parish Council member and as an Usher. He was a happy fisherman and an avid fan of Big Ten football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Demosthenes & Kiky Gounaris, his brothers, George and Dino; his in-laws, Nicholas and Elayne Anton; and his godparents, Athanase and Pulcheria Gianuglou. In 1962, Alex married his wife Joan (Anton); he was the father of two daughters, Anastasia and Elaine, and the father-in-law of Elaine's husband, Mark Winwood. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Harriet Gounaris, Nikki Swingle, Lois Mann, Carol Gounaris; brothers-in-law, Jack Mann and Larry Swingle; nieces, Kiki Gounaris, Rebecca Swingle (Brian Combs), Laurie Gounaris; nephews, Jim (Rebecca) Gounaris, Nicholas (Molly) Gounaris, Alex Gounaris, Nikolas (Lara) Mann and Jonathan Mann; 6 godchildren; 5 great-nieces, 4 great-nephews, cousins here & in Greece. As a family member, a teacher, and a coach, Alex touched many lives. He was loved, admired, respected and his passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. Funeral service 10 AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Westbrook Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road with Trisagion Prayers at 6 PM. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel. In appreciation for the kind and skilled care Hospice provided for Alex in his last days, the family requests memorial contributions be made to or in recognition of his faith and pride in his heritage to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Legacy Fund in Alex's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019