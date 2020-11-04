1/
Alexander WILKENS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILKENS, Alexander

Age 20, of Springboro, went home to be with Jesus on

Saturday, October 31, 2020. Alex had a genuine heart, a

compassion for helping others, and a deep loyalty to his

family and friends. Family will greet friends Friday, November 6 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 pm. The family requests that all Springboro Panthers and

Bangor Slaters who attend, wear their favorite school attire. A special thank you to all the friends and family who have poured into Alex's life. We are forever grateful. Memorial contributions may be made in Alex's memory to Justice

Rescue, 2417 Welsh Rd., Suite 21 #326, Philadelphia, PA 19114. To watch a live-stream of Alex's service, please visit Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. For full obituary please visit


www.Routsong.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved