WALTON, Alexis Marie Alexis Marie Walton, 24, was abruptly taken to eternal life and rest with Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Friday, June 26, 2020. Born on October 24, 1995, to Allison Merritt and Dwight Walton, Alexis loved soccer in her developmental years and exceeded in academics. After graduating from Middletown High School in 2014, Alexis went on to work in health care as a home health aide and was attending Miami University to earn a degree as a Registered Nurse before her life was cut devastatingly short. Although Alexis' time with us was not nearly long enough, she left a lasting, unique imprint on everyone she met. Her infectious, beautiful smile, sharp sense of humor and big heart will never be forgotten. She will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched. She was, and will always be, deeply loved and cherished. While her absence leaves many in agony, her presence in the arms of Jesus comforts those closest to her as we are assured of her glorification and ultimate healing, and await a reunion on the other side of Glory. Alexis was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Sylvester and Anna Marie Walton and uncle, Abdullah Hashir. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Allison and Marvin Merritt; her father, Dwight Walton; sister, Olivia; brothers, Demetrius Beasley and Anthony (Lauren) Beasley; aunts, Mary Watson, Teresa Walton, Susan King and Jackie Walton; uncles/aunts, Jeff and Ericka Eve, Aaron and Katie Takach; maternal grandparents, Sue Urmston and Joe and Judy Takach; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. All are welcome to attend the visitation on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. A private family service will follow with Pastor Joe Shutts officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Women in Need Ministries, 303 Ardmore Dr., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 30, 2020.